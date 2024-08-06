Nepal beat Iran to set up India volleyball final

Iran lost to Nepal 3-0 (25-21, 28-26, 25-20) in the CAVA Women's Nations League Volleyball semifinals on Tuesday.

The win also helped Nepal exact revenge on the Iranians who had defeated the hosts 25-16, 16-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-13 in the group stage, with the loss costing Nepal a top-placed finish in the league.

But, on Tuesday, Nepal were more disciplined and technically better although they had to survive a scare from Iran in the second set.

Up next for Nepal is a blockbuster final against their South Asian rivals India, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

