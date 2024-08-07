Tehran to not allow Tel Aviv to abuse regional stability

Iran's Interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani held a phone conversation with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Wednesday.

In this conversation, the two sides discussed and exchanged views about the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The Zionist regime has turned into a creator of instability and insecurity in the West Asian region with its criminal actions in Yemen, Tehran, and Beirut, he said, adding that the US and certain European countries have caused instability in the region by supporting the terrorist acts of the regime.

Commenting on Iran’s decision to take legitimate, decisive, and deterrent action against the Zionist regime in the wake of Haniyeh’s assassination in the Iranian capital, he said that the Islamic Republic will not allow the Israeli regime to abuse the stability and security of the region in line with its illegitimate objectives and interests.

For his part, the top Syrian diplomat categorically denounced the terrorist act of the Israelis, voicing his country’s all-out support of Iran in this regard.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran in the early hours of July 31. He was in the Iranian capital for the swearing-in of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

