Jul 23, 2024, 1:43 PM

Iran closing 300 km of eastern borders with 4-meter walls

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – The commander of the Ground Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army has announced that Iran is building a 4-meter wall along with 300 kilometers of its eastern borders.

During a meeting with the governor of Taybad, Mehdi Shirdel, on Tuesday, Brigadier General Ahmad Akbari said that the technical operation of closing the common borders of Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province with Afghanistan, which is 300 kilometers long, is currently underway.

Referring to the good physical progress and the provided necessary infrastructure on the northern and southern border of Dogharoon, he underlined that the project is being constructed using domestic potential and capacities.

He provided technical details about the project, stating that the walls are 4 meters high and 1meter and 10 centimeters thick.

Meanwhile, Shirdel emphasized that the official crossing of Dogharoun is the most important gateway for the entry and exit of Afghan nationals to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He emphasized that security on the northeastern borders undoubtedly plays a significant role in the level of relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

