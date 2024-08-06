Moscow, Tehran rapidly increasing cooperation

"The range of cooperation is very wide; moreover, cooperation is growing rapidly in all areas," Sergey Shoigu told the Rossiya-24 TV channel, according to TASS.

"At a meeting with Iran’s newly-elected president and Security Council secretary, we discussed the entire range of issues, from the situation in Syria to the alarming developments on the border between Lebanon and Israel, and, of course, the recent tragic events in Tehran, because the issue could have been ignored," Sergey Shoigu added.

He noted that the parties had also touched upon issues related to the North-South Transport Corridor. "Much progress has been made there," he said.

