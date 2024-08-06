4 tourists killed in road accident in southwestern Kenya

The accident, involving a truck and a Land cruiser which was carrying the tourists, occurred at 3:10 p.m. (1210 GMT) along Narok-Mulot highway, national police spokesperson Resila Onyango said.

Onyango said three people, including the driver, died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

"Four unknown passengers, three of them are of African race and one female Caucasian died on the spot while one male unknown Caucasian died on his way to hospital," Onyango said.

Narok traffic base commander Kipchumba Rotich said investigations are underway to establish the cause of the accident.

It was not clear where the tourists were heading to or coming from.

Narok County is home to the world's famous Masai Mara National Reserve where tourists flock to during Kenya's peak tourism season from June through October to watch the wildebeest migration.

Statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) showed that more than 1,700 people have died in road accidents in the past seven months alone.

An estimated 3,500 Kenyans die in road accidents annually despite concerted efforts by the state and the private sector to promote safety on the highways, according to the NTSA.

