7 Zionists injured in security incident in southern Lebanon

Zionist media reported that several helicopters have been transporting the wounded of the Zionist army to the hospitals since last night.

According to this report, 3 helicopters carrying wounded soldiers have landed at the Rambam hospital in Haifa since last night.

The Zionist media has estimated the number of Zionists injured in the severe security incident on the northern border with Lebanon to be 7 people but the actual number of casualties and injuries seems much higher.

