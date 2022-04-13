10 killed as bus, truck collide in Egypt

The accident early on Wednesday happened some 55 kilometres (34 miles) south of the ancient city of Luxor, as the bus was travelling to the temples of Esna on the west bank of the Nile River, provincial authorities said in a statement, AlJazeera reported.

Fourteen others – eight French and six Belgian nationals – were taken to hospital with “broken bones, bruises and superficial injuries” but all were in a stable condition, Aswan Provincial Governor Ashraf Attia said.

Wednesday’s accident came five days after a bus crashed on a highway near the Red Sea, killing three including two Polish tourists.

Road accidents are relatively common in Egypt, where many roads are often in disrepair and traffic regulations are laxly applied.

Some 7,000 people died in road accidents in the country in 2020, according to official figures.

