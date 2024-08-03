Islamic Human Rights ceremony to be held in Tehran

Kazem Gharibabadi announced that the 8th Islamic Human Rights Award ceremony will be held in Tehran on Sunday in the presence of Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejeie, high-ranking officials, and ambassadors of Islamic countries residing in Tehran.

August 4 was declared by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity Day.

He added that the Islamic Human Rights Award is an international award given to victims of human rights violations or human rights advocates and defenders.

He also announced the theme of this year's award as "defending the oppressed people of Palestine, the Axis of Resistance, and confronting the crimes of the Zionist regime."

SD/6184218