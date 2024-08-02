US warns about Iran’s capability to attack Israel regime

“Iran has already proven it is capable and willing to launch a major attack on Israel,” White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told MSNBC on Thursday.

He was referring to Operation True Promise, a multi-pronged attack that was launched by the Islamic Republic against the occupied territories on April 13.

The attack saw the country firing more than 300 drones and missiles towards the territories in response the regime’s earlier assassination of two generals of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and their companions in the Syrian capital Damascus.

In another instance of deadly aggression, however, the regime assassinated Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’s Political Bureau at his residence in Tehran on Wednesday.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei responded by warning the regime of a "harsh response," and asserting that it was the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the blood of the resistance leader.

“We must take the Leader's warning about revenge seriously,” Kirby said.

“We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the defense of ourselves and our allies in the region,” he added.

Iran is not the only party to have threatened the regime with a response.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has also vowed to avenge the blood of Fuad Shukr, one of its senior military commanders, who was likewise assassinated by the regime in an attack against Beirut on Tuesday.

Most recently, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said fighting against the regime had entered “a new phase” after the dual assassinations.

Israel had “crossed red lines” in the assassinations and it had to expect “rage and revenge on all the fronts,” he said.

Also on Thursday, the flight-tracking website Flight Aware showed that 18 flights had been canceled at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport.

According to the site, Air India had also canceled all Tel Aviv flights, while other carriers appeared to have halted some flights but not all.

The cancellations came as the Israeli regime’s so-called national security council said in a new travel warning that Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah could seek to target its interests abroad in the coming days.

