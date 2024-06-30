Iran, Turkey top diplomats confer on Israeli war on region

Turkish media including Anadolu Agency said that the latest situation in Gaza was discussed during a phone call between Iran's acting foreign minister and his Turkish counterpart on Sunday while the risk of the conflict spillover to the other parts of the region was also evaluated.

Hakan Fidan noted during the conversation that the increase in tension in Lebanon would have negative consequences for both Iraq and Syria.

During the call, there was also an exchange of views on the fight against terrorism and bilateral issues in the fields of economy and transportation.

