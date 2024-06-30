  1. Politics
Iran, Turkey top diplomats confer on Israeli war on region

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Iran's Ali Bagheri spoke with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan over the phone, exchanging views on the latest developments in Palestine and the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip and Rafah.

Turkish media including Anadolu Agency said that the latest situation in Gaza was discussed during a phone call between Iran's acting foreign minister and his Turkish counterpart on Sunday while the risk of the conflict spillover to the other parts of the region was also evaluated.

Hakan Fidan noted during the conversation that the increase in tension in Lebanon would have negative consequences for both Iraq and Syria.

During the call, there was also an exchange of views on the fight against terrorism and bilateral issues in the fields of economy and transportation.

