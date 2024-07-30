https://en.mehrnews.com/news/218671/ Jul 30, 2024, 7:12 PM News ID 218671 Politics Politics Jul 30, 2024, 7:12 PM Leader holds meeting with visiting Iraqi PM TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has received the visiting prime minister of Iraq for a meeting on Tuesday. This item is being updated.... News ID 218671 کپی شد Related News Egypt FM meets with Ali Bagheri Kani Pezeshkian sworn-in as ninth Iranian president Leader meetings with officials of different states Tehran seeks bolstered ties with Yerevan: Pezeshkian Leader reacts to insult to Jesus Christ in 2024 Olympics Tags Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani Iraqi Prime Minister Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei
Your Comment