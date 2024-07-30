  1. Politics
Armenian premier Pashinyan in Iran for talks

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Iran on Tuesday morning to hold talks with Iranian officials.

Pashinyan is visiting the Iranian capital of Tehran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

He is also scheduled to meet with Pezeshkian during his visit to Tehran.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

