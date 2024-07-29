Security forces arrest armed murderer in SE Iran

The Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FARAJA) in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province said one of the ringleaders of a drug smuggling gang, who has been active in southern and eastern parts of the country, was arrested at a check point following a round-the-clock intelligence operation.

The name and identity of the arrested murderer have not been announced but police said the suspect was responsible for the death of two FARAJA forces and injuring of four others.

He has also killed three civilians in Sistan and Baluchestan Province and engaged in armed transport and transit of narcotics and robberies as well as numerous other criminal acts.

The arrested individual has been handed over to judicial authorities for further prosecution.

MA/Press TV