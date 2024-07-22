Iran interior min. attends conference on drug control in Iraq

Upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, Ahmad Vahidi was welcomed by the Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir al-Shammari.

Meeting and holding talks with the high-ranking officials of Iraq, taking part in the second regional conference on the fight against narcotics, as well as following up on the issues related to the Arbaeen pilgrimage ceremony are among the most important issues he's going to follow up on this trip.

Vahidi will also have a conversation with the ministers of the countries participating in this regional conference regarding bilateral cooperation to fight drug trafficking in the region.

The international conference aims to reduce drug trafficking, enhance security coordination, and improve intelligence cooperation in combating drugs.

The event attendees are from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, and Lebanon.

On Sunday, the preliminary meetings for the conference convened at the venue of the event.

