Iran voices readiness to cooperate to fight drug trafficking

Addressing 2nd Baghdad International Conference on Countering Narcotics on Monday, Vahidi said that the delegations participating in this meeting presented their opinions and views to increase convergence and more cooperation, and at the end, a statement was read on the subject of progress and the need for more cooperation of neighboring countries to effectively fight drug trafficking in the region.

Vahidi called this meeting a very good and effective initiative by the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and noted that the Iraqi Prime Minister also gave valuable comments in the field of regional cooperation to fight drug trafficking.

He reminded that the next meeting of this regional conference will be held in Tehran next year.

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi arrived in Baghdad on Monday morning to attend the second Baghdad international conference on drug control.

Upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, Ahmad Vahidi was welcomed by the Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir al-Shammari.

Meeting and holding talks with the high-ranking officials of Iraq, taking part in the second regional conference on the fight against narcotics, as well as following up on the issues related to the Arbaeen pilgrimage ceremony are among the most important issues he's going to follow up on this trip.

Vahidi will also have a conversation with the ministers of the countries participating in this regional conference regarding bilateral cooperation to fight drug trafficking in the region.

The international conference aims to reduce drug trafficking, enhance security coordination, and improve intelligence cooperation in combating drugs.

The event attendees are from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, and Lebanon.

MNA/6173774