Iran finishes 4th in 54th International Physics Olympiad

The 54th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO 2024) was held from July 21 to 28, 2024 at Isfahan University of Technology (IUT) in Isfahan, Iran.

At the end of the competition, the Chinese students became first with five gold medals.

After China, the Russian team with four gold medals and one silver medal, Romania with three gold medals and two silver medals, and Iran with one gold medal and four silver medals ranked first to fourth both individual and group divisions.

The Iranian student team's 4th spot came while in the previous edition of the IPhO, the Iranian students had finished 17th.

