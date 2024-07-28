  1. Technology
Jul 28, 2024, 1:48 PM

Iran finishes 4th in 54th International Physics Olympiad

Iran finishes 4th in 54th International Physics Olympiad

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – Iranian physics student team finished fourth in the 54th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO 2024) on Saunday.

The 54th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO 2024) was held from July 21 to 28, 2024 at Isfahan University of Technology (IUT) in Isfahan, Iran. 

At the end of the competition, the Chinese students became first with five gold medals.

After China, the Russian team with four gold medals and one silver medal, Romania with three gold medals and two silver medals, and Iran with one gold medal and four silver medals ranked first to fourth both individual and group divisions.

The Iranian student team's 4th spot came while in the previous edition of the IPhO, the Iranian students had finished 17th.

KI/IRN85550887

News ID 218493

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News