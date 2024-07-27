Kan'ani expresses sympathy with Ethiopia on deadly landslide

The Ethiopian parliament on Friday declared a three-day national mourning for 257 citizens who lost their lives after deadly landslides hit a remote village in southern Ethiopia.

During the three-day national mourning period, starting from July 27, the country's flags will fly at half-mast, the Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives, the lower chamber of the parliament, said in a statement on Friday.

"Expressing its grief to the citizens who lost their lives in the landslide accident that occurred in the Kencho Shacha Gozdi village in southern Ethiopia's Geze Gofa District, the Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives has decided to declare a three-day national mourning while wishing comfort to relatives of the victims and all people of our country," the statement read.

