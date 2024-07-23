Sarein; Great summer destination for tourists

One of the special features of Iran is its four-season climate. While in the south of the country, the temperature reaches over 50 degrees, in some parts of Iran you will have a temperature of about 24 degrees in summer.

Ardabil Province is known for its cold winters and snowy landscapes.

Ardabil city is affected by the heights of Sabalan, Talesh, and Boz Ghosh mountains, which are surrounded by these natural factors. Its average temperature is about seven degrees Celsius. The presence of Sabalan, Talesh, and Bozghush mountains, the effect of Caspian Sea vapors and cold northern winds, and the presence of its northern and eastern forests are very effective in the amount of rainfall and temperature fluctuation in Ardabil city.

Sareyn is one of the mountainous towns of Ardabil. This Town is located in the foothills of Sabalan, a high volcano. Winters of Sareyn are tough, but despite these tough winters, the hot springs of Sareyn are really pleasant.

Alvaresi Village is a 3000-year-old ski site on the Sabalan mountainside, near Sareen. This resort is much higher than sea level. Hence, the temperature is low enough to keep the snow for long and it has a wonderful weather during summer.

The ski resort is located 12 km from the village of Alvarez and 24 kilometers away from the city of Sarein.

Since the ski resort is located at an altitude of 3,200 meters above sea level, is used for about 8 months of the year due to heavy snowfall in autumn and winter, which is the first in Iran.

Apart from the ski resort, the wonderful landscape of valleys with colorful flowers, nomad lifestyle, pleasantly cool weather, and its other beauties have made this area a strong tourist pole.

