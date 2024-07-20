Number of people killed in Israeli attacks rises to 38,919

The number of people killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the start of the war has risen to at least 38,919, according to the latest update by the Health Ministry in the besieged and bombarded territory.

Another 89,622 have been wounded, Al Jazeera quoted the Gaza Health Ministry as saying.

The death toll is likely far higher with thousands believed buried under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israeli strikes.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

