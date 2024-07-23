  1. World
Jul 23, 2024, 3:08 PM

89 Palestinians martyred in Israeli new attack on Khan Yunis

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – The Gaza authorities announced that 89 Palestinian people were martyred in the heavy air and artillery attacks of the occupying regime of Israel in Khan Yunis in the last 24 hours.

The Zionist regime’s forces continue to bombard and destroy the houses of the Palestinian families in Khan Yunis; The new round of attacks of the Zionist regime started yesterday morning and still continues, the office added.

According to this media institution, 89 civilians were martyred, 68 people were missing and 263 people were injured, and 190 houses and buildings were also destroyed in the last 24 hours.

The announcement also stated that Israeli forces have carried out 130 air and artillery attacks in Khan Yunis in the last 24 hours.

In the meantime, 1,217 families from Khan Yunis have been surrounded by the Israeli forces and have no way out to escape from the east of Khan Yunis.

The information office of Hamas also said that the Zionist regime and the US government are responsible for the crimes that occurred in Khan Yunis.

