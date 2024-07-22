39 Palestinins martyred in Israeli airstrikes in Khan Yunis

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed and dozens of others injured following the launch of a new Israeli assault on eastern Khan Younis.

The Israeli air attacks and artillery shelling come minutes after the military ordered the evacuation that Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza says affects more than 400,000 people, Al Jazeera reported.

The following footage shows people are fleeting today's deadly airstrikes:

Since Tel Aviv launched its brutal onslaught on Oct. 7, more than 38,900 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, most of them women and children, while over 89,600 have been injured, according to Gaza’s local health authorities.

More than nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

MNA