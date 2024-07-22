  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 22, 2024, 2:10 PM

39 Palestinins martyred in Israeli airstrikes in Khan Yunis

39 Palestinins martyred in Israeli airstrikes in Khan Yunis

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – The Zionist Israeli regime's bombardment has killed dozens in Khan Yunis in the besieged Gaza Strip on Monday.

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed and dozens of others injured following the launch of a new Israeli assault on eastern Khan Younis.

The Israeli air attacks and artillery shelling come minutes after the military ordered the evacuation that Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza says affects more than 400,000 people, Al Jazeera reported. 

The following footage shows people are fleeting today's deadly airstrikes:

Since Tel Aviv launched its brutal onslaught on Oct. 7, more than 38,900 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, most of them women and children, while over 89,600 have been injured, according to Gaza’s local health authorities.

More than nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

MNA

News ID 218191

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News