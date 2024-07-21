Iran crowned in U20 Wrestling Asian Championships

The Iranian U20 Greco-Roman wrestling team became the champions at the U20 Asian Championships in Thailand on Sunday after winning 6 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In the team ranking, Iran became the champion with 206 points followed by Kazakhstan with 185 and Kyrgyzstan with 141 points in the second and third places.

The U20 Asian Championships were held in Thailand , Sriracha between July 16-24, 2024.

This was the second title the Iranian wrestlers gained after the Iranian U15 junior Greco-Roman wrestling team won in the same competition on July 17. The junior Iranian team came first after winning 3 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 2 bronze medals.

