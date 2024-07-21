  1. Politics
Russia reports 8 US violations of Syrian airspace

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) reported 8 violations of Syrian airspace by the United States during the past 24 hours.

Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said that the center registered 8 violations, committed by aircraft of the US-led coalition in Syria’s airspace in the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, eight violations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by two pairs of F-15 fighter jets and two pairs of A-10 attack aircraft of the coalition," Ignasyuk said, according to TASS.

He stressed that such actions set a dangerous precedent for air incidents and accidents, and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace.

