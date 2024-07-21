Russia reports 8 US violations of Syrian airspace

Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said that the center registered 8 violations, committed by aircraft of the US-led coalition in Syria’s airspace in the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, eight violations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by two pairs of F-15 fighter jets and two pairs of A-10 attack aircraft of the coalition," Ignasyuk said, according to TASS.

He stressed that such actions set a dangerous precedent for air incidents and accidents, and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace.

