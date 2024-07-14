US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syria’s airspace 13 times

Aircraft and drones belonging to the US-led international coalition made 13 unauthorized incursions into Syria’s airspace over the al-Tanf area in the past 24 hours, Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"In the Al-Tanf area, 13 violations of airspace of the Syrian Arab Republic by the coalition’s two pairs of F-15 fighter jets, a pair of Rafale fighter jets, a pair of Typhoon fighter jets and two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft and an MQ-1C multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicle were recorded over the past 24 hours," Ignasyuk said.

In addition, seven violations by the coalition of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, related to flights by unmanned aerial vehicles, not coordinated with the Russian side, were recorded over the past day.

He added that four shelling attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra group on Syrian soldiers’ positions were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours.

MP/PR