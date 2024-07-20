Decline to be final, nearest destination for Israeli regime

Nasser Kan'ani wrote on his X social account that during the nearly ten months of the Zionist regime's brutal invasion of Gaza, around 8,600 students and more than 500 educational staff have been martyred.

He added that with school closures and the accommodation of refugees in educational buildings and schools, these places continue to be attacked by the terrorist army of the Israeli regime as war targets under false excuses.

He said that in the latest Israeli crime, al-Falah School in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City was bombed by Israel, leaving dozens martyred and injured.

Kan'ani stated that the criminal officials of the apartheid regime of Israel and their Western supporters should know that none of these criminal actions can compensate for their strategic failures against the patient and resistant Palestinian nation.

Decline is its final and nearest destination for the Zionist regime, he added.

At least 38,919 people were killed since the outbreak of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip in October last year. Another 89,622 have been wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll is likely far higher with thousands believed buried under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israeli strikes.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

