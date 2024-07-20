  1. World
Jul 20, 2024, 1:10 PM

161 journalists killed since Israeli war on Gaza began

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – A number of 161 journalists have been killed since the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, according to the new figures released by the government media office in Gaza.

The Palestinian sources revealed the martyrdom of another journalist in the recent strike of the Zionist regime’s forces on the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The Palestinian journalist, named Muhammad Jasser, was martyred as a result of today’s strike by the Israeli forces on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza.

The wife and children of the Palestinian journalist were also martyred following the Israeli strike in Gaza.

The media source reported that the number of journalists killed by the Israeli forces since the outbreak of war in Gaza on October 07, 2023, has increased to 161.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

