Russian air defense downs storm shadow missile: report

The Tor-M2 is a mobile, short-range air defense system developed by Russia, designed to protect against aircraft, cruise missiles, and precision-guided munitions.

"Recently we shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Portuguese Tekever type, a reconnaissance drone of the Furia and Leleka types, a Storm Shadow cruise missile, and a HIMARS with extended range," he said, Sputnik reported.

Pauk explained that the Storm Shadow flies along the usual trajectory of a cruise missile being a good target for Tor-M2.

According to him, the missile was hit by the very first shot.

"The technical characteristics of the [Tor-M2] allow it. It has a 98% hit rate. Basically, the machine does everything, but the crew is also important," the commander added.

