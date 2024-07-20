  1. World
Russian air defense downs storm shadow missile: report

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – The Tor-M2 air defense system of the Zapad Battlegroup destroyed a Storm Shadow cruise missile on the Kupyansk section, commander under the call sign ‘Pauk’ (lit. Spider) told reporters.

The Tor-M2 is a mobile, short-range air defense system developed by Russia, designed to protect against aircraft, cruise missiles, and precision-guided munitions.

"Recently we shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Portuguese Tekever type, a reconnaissance drone of the Furia and Leleka types, a Storm Shadow cruise missile, and a HIMARS with extended range," he said, Sputnik reported. 

Pauk explained that the Storm Shadow flies along the usual trajectory of a cruise missile being a good target for Tor-M2.

According to him, the missile was hit by the very first shot.

"The technical characteristics of the [Tor-M2] allow it. It has a 98% hit rate. Basically, the machine does everything, but the crew is also important," the commander added.

