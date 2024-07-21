Russian forces destroy two US-made Patriot launchers

"Russian tactical aircraft, drone teams, missile forces, and artillery units destroyed two launchers and an AN/MPQ-65 radar of the US-made Patriot missile system. In addition, enemy troops and equipment were hit in 113 areas," the statement reads.

Russian air defenses downed two US-made ATACMS missiles and 74 Ukrainian drones in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry added in the statement.

"Air defense downed two US-made Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), four US-made HIMARS rockets and 74 unmanned aerial vehicles, of which 27 were shot down over Russia," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 630 planes, 277 helicopters, 27,915 unmanned aerial vehicles, 554 missile systems, 16,620 tanks, and other armored combat vehicles, 1,379 multiple rocket launchers, and 12,120 field artillery mounts and mortars, as well as 23,870 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.

MP/PR