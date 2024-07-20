Zionist regime kills 24 Palestinians in new strikes in Gaza

At least 8 people were killed alone in one Israeli attack on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Saturday morning. Many others were also injured in the attack.

The Israeli military also bombed a home in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least three people and injuring more. The strike hit the Abu Sidra family home.

Earlier a strike on the al-Sharihi family home in Nuseirat had killed four people.

In addition, five people were killed in a strike on a home in Gaza City and four were killed in a strike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

This came hours after the United Nations’ top court ruled that Israel’s presence in the 1967-occupied Palestinian territories is “unlawful” and must end.

On Friday, the International Court of Justice said “Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory is unlawful”, adding that the regime “is under an obligation” to end it “as rapidly as possible.”

Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East al-Quds, areas Palestinians want for a future independent state, in a 1967 war.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 38,848 Palestinians and injured 89,459 more. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

