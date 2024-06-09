Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks nears 36,600

Israel’s raid on the Nuseirat refugee camp has caused outrage, with the EU calling it “a massacre”. The death toll has risen to 274 and more than 698 others injured, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Doctors describe the scenes inside Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza as a “complete bloodbath”, with one medic saying the inside of the hospital “looks like a slaughterhouse”. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says Al-Aqsa and Nasser hospitals are “overwhelmed”.

At least 37,084 people have been killed and 84,494 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel from Hamas’s attacks stands at 1,139, with dozens of people still held captive in Gaza.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave since an Oct. 7 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

