Iran’s economy to grow 3.3% in 2024: IMF

In its latest report on “Global Economic Outlook”, the international monetary body forecast that the average global economic growth will reach 3.2 percent in 2024, slightly lower than a year earlier.

The IMF put the world’s economic growth in 2023 at 3.3 percent.

The advanced economies will experience only 1.7 percent growth in 2024 but the economic growth of the developing countries will hit 4.3 percent in this year.

The international monetary body also predicted that Iran’s economy, which had increased 4.6 percent in 2023, will experience a 3.3 percent growth in 2024 as well.

The IMF in its previous quarterly report had predicted a 3.3 percent growth for Iran’s economy in 2024.

MA/6168759