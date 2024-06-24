Iran’s annual economic growth hits 4.5%: CBI

According to the CBI Economic Accounts Department, GDP to the base price (fixed prices in 2016) in the 3rd quarter of the previous Iranian calendar year showed a 4.5 percent growth compared to the same period a year earlier.

In addition, the country’s economic growth without oil included in the mentioned period reached 3.9 percent, the report added.

The study of the investment situation in various economic sectors (to the fixed prices in 2016) clarifies that the ‘formation of the fixed gross capital’ in the 3rd quarter of the last Iranian calendar year saw a 14.2 percent growth compared to the same period in the previous year.

The realization of 4.5 percent economic growth in the previous Iranian calendar year indicates the continuation of the growing trend of economic activities in the country.

In late February, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported the Iranian economic growth in 2023 to be 5.4 percent.

IMF also increased its estimate of Iran’s economic growth in 2024, citing a higher-than-expected surge in the country’s oil production.

The IMF, in its report published on February 22, forecast a 3.7 percent economic growth for Iran in 2024 while the figure in its October prediction was 2.5 percent.

The IMF data showed that Iran’s economic growth reached 5.4% in 2023 while the international agency had predicted a three percent growth for the country in the previous year.

AMK/TT