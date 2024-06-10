  1. Culture
Iranian documentary wins award at US film festival

Iranian documentary wins award at US film festival

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Direct by Iranian filmmaker Gelareh Abbasi, the documentary "Homa" was awarded at the Accolade Global Film Competition in the United States.

Homa narrates the story of Homa Homavandi, a woman who works in a rehabilitation center and the problems and limitations she has in her life do not prevent her from having an active presence in the society.

Abbasi's film had also received an honorable mention from the Fusagasuga International Film Festival (FICFUSA) before.

Each year, Accolade grants annual Humanitarian Awards to filmmakers nominated by our judges for their dedicated service to social justice, humanitarian causes or environmental issues.

