New settlements to be targeted if aggression continues

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah delivered a speech addressing the Ashura rally in Beirut’s Dahiyeh via TV screen on Tuesday.

The Day of Ashura holds great significance in the Islamic calendar and its main aim is to refuse humiliation and to fight for every universal righteous cause.

For Shia Muslims, Ashura is a day of mourning, commemorating the tragic anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, during the Battle of Karbala.

May peace be upon your martyrs and their families, upon your wounded and their families, upon those steadfast in the southern towns and those displaced from their homes, upon the combatants and their waiting families, Nasrallah said.

"Peace be upon Gaza, its people, its martyrs, and its wounded. Peace be upon its women, men, and children."

To those urging us to recognize, acknowledge, and normalize relations with the usurping Israeli regime, we echo the words of Abu Abdullah Al-Hussein (PBUH) during the siege upon him: “I will not surrender to you like a servile, nor will I submit to you like a slave,” he underlined.

"We stand here to triumph for Palestine, for the oppressed people of the Gaza Strip, for the West Bank, and for the people of Lebanon. Since October 8, we have embarked on a new battle, opening the support front for Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which is the battle of the entire nation."

"For the first time since its founding, the Israeli entity is experiencing its worst days; they are now speaking of the destruction of the Third Temple, following the destruction of the previous two throughout history."

"For the first time, “Israel” appears unable to achieve its goals and is attempting to cover up its failures by committing massacres and killing civilians."

"All of the entity’s attempts to conceal its human and material losses, whether in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, or southern Lebanon, are beginning to unravel. The toll includes 9,254 individuals, among them officers and soldiers, with 3,000 amputees, 650 paralyzed, 185 completely blind, and several thousand suffering severe psychological trauma."

Addressing the Israeli enemy, the Hezbollah chief stressed, "If your tanks enter Lebanon and its southern regions, you won’t have to worry about a shortage of tanks—there will be no tanks left."

"We call for the solidarity of the nation and all free and honorable people around the world with Gaza, its people, and its Resistance. We also urge the Palestinian people to unite in the battle of resistance that will shape the fate of Palestine, the region, and the entire nation."

"Our front in Lebanon will remain active as long as the aggression against Gaza, its people, and its Resistance continues in all its forms," he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah stressed that the United States bears full responsibility for the massacres committed by the “Israeli” enemy due to its provision of weapons.

"Continuing to target civilians will compel the Resistance to launch missiles and strike new settlements that were previously untouched."

"If ceasefire occurs, the responsibility for negotiating and providing answers falls to the Lebanese state."

MNA/