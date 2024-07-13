Hezbollah targets gatherings of Israeli soldiers (+ VIDEO)

A rocket fired from Lebanon wounded four people in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona on Saturday, as cross-border skirmishes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah continued to flare, Times of Israeli reported.

Several rocket impacts had caused damage, according to Israeli regime's police.

Meanwhile, the Israeli media cited a statement from the Israeli military four soldiers were wounded, one seriously, as a result of falling shrapnel following a rocket interception over the northern city of Kiryat Shmona this evening.

The following video shows that Hezbollah resistance forces targeting Israeli soldiers on the southern Lebanese border:

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s Military Media released consecutive statements outlining the attacks and their outcomes: The following are some of them as appeared on Al-Manar:

21:50 Hezbollah’s fighters target Israeli soldiers deployed in the vicinity of Tal Shaar with missile weapons, scoring a direct hit‏: statement

20:01 Hezbolah’s fighters successfully bombed the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with dozens of Katyusha rockets

19:58 Hezbollah reports targeting the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Israeli site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with missile strikes, achieving direct hits

18:47 Hezbollah declares targeting Israeli soldiers deployed in the vicinity of the Hanita Israeli site with a Falaq missile, scoring direct hits

18:45 Hezbollah’s fighters bomb the Metulla Israeli site with a Jihad missile: statement

16:56 Hezbollah’s fighters target Israeli soldiers stationed near the Ma’ayan Baruch site using Falaq missiles, achieving precise and effective strikes

16:52 Hezbollah’s fighters target Israeli soldiers deployed in the vicinity of the Beit Hillel barracks with Falaq missiles, achieving direct hits: statement

16:49 Hezbollah’s fighters targeted buildings occupied by Israeli soldiers in the Margaliot settlement, scoring direct hits and resulting in confirmed casualties

16:36 Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance successfully targets the spy equipment at the Ramia Israeli site: statement

