Jul 13, 2024, 4:21 PM

Hezbollah missiles hit Metat barracks in Western Galilee

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – The combatants of the Islamic Resistance continued on Saturday striking the outposts of the Israeli occupation army near the Lebanon border in support of Gaza.

Hezbollah Military Media issued a statement that mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Metat barracks with rocket weapons at 12:30 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2024, achieving direct hits, Al Manar reported.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October 2023, against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

