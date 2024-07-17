  1. World
Hezbollah conducts fresh rocket attacks on Zionist positions

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance group targeted the Israeli positions in northern occupied Palestinian territories with rockets.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hezbollah announced that its forces conducted fresh rocket attacks on the Israeli positions in the Kiryat Shmona, the northern occupied territories.

Accordingly, Hezbollah fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at Kiryat Shmona in response to the attacks of the Zionist enemy on Lebanese territory.

Various Zionist settlements were targeted by Resistance rockets during the attack, the statement added.

Hezbollah announced that to support the steadfast Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and to support its brave Resistance, the Resistance forces target the Israeli positions.

Hezbollah and the Israeli regime have remained engaged in missile and drone strikes on each other targets since the regime launched its war on Gaza in October last year.

