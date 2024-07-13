China sanctions US firms, officials over Taiwan arms sales

Beijing condemned US arms sales to Taiwan as severe interference in its internal affairs and an infringement on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Anadolu Agency reported.

China considers US action a violation of the one-China principle and Three Joint Communiques of the United States and China, according to the ministry's statement.

“China has decided to take countermeasures against the following US military-industrial enterprises and their senior executives,” said the ministry. Beijing will freeze, starting Friday, movable, immovable and other kinds of properties of US enterprises such as Anduril Corporation, Maritime Tactical Systems, and Pacific Rim Defense.

It decided to freeze some senior executives’ properties and denial of visas and entry into the territory of China, including Hong Kong and Macao, according to the statement.

Beijing also prohibited organizations and individuals from engaging in transactions, cooperation, and other activities with sanctioned entities within the territory of China.

The sanctions come amid escalating tensions between China and the US over Taiwan. China has previously sanctioned other US defense companies, such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, for similar reasons.

The US has approved a fresh weapons sale to Taiwan on June 18, marking the 16th arms sale to Taipei by Washington since Joe Biden took office in 2021.

