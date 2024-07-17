China suspends arms control talks with US

"For some time now, the United States has been selling arms to the Taiwan administration despite strong Chinese opposition and repeated negotiations," he said. "China has decided to suspend consultations [on arms control and non-proliferation] with the United States."

The diplomat held the American side responsible for this decision and pointed to Beijing's readiness to maintain relevant contacts with Washington that are "based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and mutually beneficial cooperation."

Lin Jian urged the United States to "respect China's basic interests and form the necessary conditions for a dialogue and consultation between the two countries."

The United States is the key arms supplier to Taiwan. According to the Chinese Defense Ministry, the US provided more than $70 billion worth of military assistance to Taiwan in the past several years.

On July 12, China imposed new sanctions on a number of US defense companies and their senior management over weapons supplies to the Taiwanese administration. Those blacklisted include the Anduril Corporation, Maritime Tactical Systems Corporation, Pacific Rim Defense Corporation, AEVEX Aerospace Corporation, LKD Aerospace Corporation and Summit Technology Corporation.

MP/PR