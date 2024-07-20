Taiwan tracks 22 Chinese aircraft, 7 warships around its soil

The island's Ministry of National Defence (MND) in a statement said that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels have been detected in and around Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the new website Business Standard reported on Saturday.

17 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ, prompting a strategic response from Taiwan's defence forces.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence in a post on X said, "22 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 17 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier, on Thursday, Taiwan reported heightened military activity by China around the Taiwan Strait early Thursday, revealing that a significant number of Chinese aircraft and vessel around its territory.

The MND detected 20 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels in the vicinity of Taiwan, marking a notable escalation in military activities.

MNA