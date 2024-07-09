  1. Politics
A US-flagged ship targeted in Gulf of Aden

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – A Danish Shipping Company announced that one of its ships, SENTOSA, was reportedly targeted by a flying object in the northern Gulf of Aden on Tuesday.

Maersk told Reuters that there were no injuries to the crew or damage to the ship or cargo. 

The spokesperson of this Copenhagen-based company pointed out that this ship was one of the US-flagged ships that sailed for Maersk subsidiary lines.

