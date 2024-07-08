CENTCOM claims US, partner forces destroy 4 Yemeni drones

In a post shared on its official X account early on Monday, CENTCOM said that US forces “successfully” destroyed two uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) belonging to Ansarullah in areas under their control in Yemen.

CENTCOM said in its post that partner forces of the US military successfully destroyed two of the UAVs over the Gulf of Aden as well. No injuries or damage were caused, it added.

“It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure”, CENTCOM claimed further in its post, in reference to Yemen’s pro-Palestine maritime operations ongoing since early November 2023.

The Yemeni army, operating under the Ansarullah Movement, has repeatedly rejected Western allegations that those operations pose a threat to international shipping.

Yemen says that its operations only target Israeli ships or any vessels heading for ports in the occupied territories, and are aimed at exerting pressure on the Israeli regime to end its genocidal war on Gaza.

The US and several more countries, including the UK, have formed a coalition to confront the Yemeni operations — a move Yemen says is aimed at supporting the Israeli regime.

SD/IRN