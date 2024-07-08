  1. Politics
Jul 9, 2024, 12:01 AM

Pezeshkian reaffirms Iran commitment to expand coop with Iraq

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister held discussions on Monday with the newly elected Iranian President Masoud Bazeshkian, focusing on the bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries, an Iraqi source reported.

Al-Sudani’s office stated that during a phone call, the Prime Minister congratulated President Bazehshkian on his election victory. He also commended the Islamic Republic for successfully conducting the elections in a short period, especially after the critical phase Iran experienced following the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of the previous Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their associates, Shafaq news reports.

The statement added that the call included discussions on bilateral relations, with an emphasis on continuing collaborative efforts in various economic and security sectors to enhance the interests of both nations and promote the prosperity of their people.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani extended an official invitation to President Bazehshkian to visit Iraq, aiming to strengthen relations and discuss several important issues, according to the statement.

In response, President Bazehshkian expressed his gratitude to Al-Sudani, reaffirming Iran's commitment to expanding cooperation and supporting bilateral understandings in various fields, thereby contributing to the stability of both countries and the region.

Marzieh Rahmani

