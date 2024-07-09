Russia to develope relations with N Korea in all areas

"In continuation of agreements that were reached during President Putin’s recent visit to Pyongyang, we intend to develop and deepen our relations in all possible areas with one of our closest neighbors further on," Dmitry Peskov said.

According to TASS, Peskov also commented at reporters’ request on media reports of a visit by the North Korean military academy delegation to Russia. He recommended asking Russia’s Defense Ministry for clarification.

Putin was on a state visit to the North Korean capital on June 18-19. The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited the Russian president to pay a visit when travelling to Russia last September. As part of Putin’s visit, the countries signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, agreements to cooperate in healthcare, medical education and science, and to build a highway bridge over the Tumannaya River.

