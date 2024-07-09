Pakistan ready to expand all-out ties with Iran: PM

During a phone call with Pezeshkian late on Monday, Sharif conveyed warm greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and congratulated him and the Iranian nation on the holding of the presidential elections and the successful transition of political power through the democratic process.

He mentioned that Iran and Pakistan, as neighboring and brotherly nations, are connected by shared history, religion, culture, and traditions.

Wishing Pezeshkian success during his presidency, Sharif said that Islamabad is keen to work closely with the new government in Tehran to strengthen the relations between the two countries further and promote all-round cooperation in various fields, including trade, energy, and regional security.

He further noted that the agreements between the two countries during the visit of late President Ebrahim Raeisi to Pakistan paved the way for a mutually beneficial partnership.

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian expressed his desire to deepen relations between the two brotherly nations further.

