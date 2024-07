Heavy gunfire has been heard as clashes broke out during an Israeli raid on the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Wafa news agency reported.

The Israeli soldiers carried out the raid to make preparations to escort settlers to the shrine known as Joseph’s Tomb on the outskirts of Nablus, the reports added.

The shrine, which is also known as Yusuf’s Tomb, is a significant site for followers of the Abrahamic faiths, including Christians, Jews, Muslims, and Samaritans.

