Pezeshkian says ready to receive Jalili's views, suggestions

In this friendly meeting, Jalili congratulated President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his election victory, discussing his views regarding the country's issues and his suggested solutions.

Pezeshkian stated that having plans is not the only key to success in the country's administration, but employing experts is the guarantee of the implementation of the plans.

He also announced that he is ready to receive Jalili's opinions and suggestions.

Veteran parliamentarian Masoud Pezeshkian has won Iran's runoff presidential vote, the interior ministry says, bringing a conclusion to a tight race that saw voters swell polling stations on Friday.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

"By gaining a majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," the interior ministry said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates last week, winning the largest number of votes but falling short of a majority which sent him and Jalili to a second round.

