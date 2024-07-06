Leader receives president-elect, wishes him success

In the meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution congratulated Pezeshkian on his success in securing the majority of the votes in the Friday Presidential elections runoff.

Ayatollah Khamenei further expressed his satisfaction with the increasing turnout rate in the runoff, further voicing hopes that Pezeshkian will use the people's potential and capabilities and other ample capabilities of the country in line with the progress and prosperity of the nation.

The Leader further gave pieces of advice to the president-elect while also praying and wishing success for him.

The Leader also received Saeed Jalili, the president-elect's rival for a meeting on Saturday.

MNA