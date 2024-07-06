Ghalibaf congratulates Pezeshkian over election win

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in a message stated that the 14th term of the presidential election shows the unique and structural authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that the election was held in the best way in line with the guidance and strategies of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and it was held with the participation of all political tendencies just a few weeks after the martyrdom of President Raeisi.

The parliament speaker added that the elections will increase the might of the Islamic Establishment on the international stage.

Ghalibaf congratulated the Pezeshkian and praised him for stressing internal unity and his vow to follow the policies of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in his election campaigns.

He emphasized that the Iranian Parliament would cooperate and fully support the 14th Iranian government to help the progress of the country.

Veteran parliamentarian Masoud Pezeshkian has won Iran's runoff presidential vote, the interior ministry says, bringing a conclusion to a tight race that saw voters swell polling stations on Friday.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

"By gaining a majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," the interior ministry said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates last week, winning the largest number of votes but falling short of a majority which sent him and Jalili to a second round.

