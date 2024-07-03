  1. World
  2. North America
Jul 3, 2024, 2:13 PM

1 in 3 Democrats say Biden should step aside: Poll

1 in 3 Democrats say Biden should step aside: Poll

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Nearly a third of Democrats believe President Biden should end his reelection bid following his lackluster debate performance against former President Trump last week, according to a new poll.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, however, suggested Biden may not have lost ground since the debate, with both him and Trump maintaining the support of 40 percent of registered voters, Reuters reported.

When pollsters presented a series of names of top Democrats as potential replacements should Biden step aside, Vice President Harris fell behind Trump by 1 point, 42 percent support to 43 percent.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, another floated replacement, trailed Trump by 3 points, 39 percent support to 42 percent, while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fell behind Trump 36 percent support to 41 percent.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online July 1-2 and surveyed 1,070 U.S. adults nationwide.

AMK/PR

News ID 217203

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News